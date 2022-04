Wednesday, April 27th 2022, 8:04 am

By: News On 6

Osage Nation To Hold Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Wakon Iron Chapel

The Osage Nation is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Wakon Iron Chapel on Tuesday afternoon.

The chapel is the latest addition to the 'Pawhuska Indian Village.'

Osage Chief Geoffrey Standing Bear says the new Chapel will be able to accommodate the growing population and serve as a sacred place of prayer for future generations.

The new chapel cost about $1.7 million.

The event will kick off at 2 p.m. and the public is invited.