Thursday, April 28th 2022, 7:37 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa firefighters battled an early-morning house fire near West Pine and North Union Avenue on Thursday.

According to officials, the blaze broke out just before 3 a.m.

Crews said that the house was vacant and that it wasn't the first time they have responded to a fire at the residence.

Nobody was injured in the blaze, and officials say the cause is now under investigation.