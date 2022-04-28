Bomb Squad Defuses Explosive Device Found In Suspect's Car After Chase

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 8:24 am

By: News On 6

The ATF says a man is in jail after investigators found a live explosive device inside his car following a chase in Bixby.

Emergency crews were called to the scene after an explosive device was found inside of a car after a police chase on Thursday morning. Police confirm that the homemade explosive device that was found has since been defused.

According to Bixby police, it all started after officers attempted to pull a man over near 126th and Memorial around 6 a.m. Police say the driver fled from officers and led police on a chase that came to an end in the parking lot of the Kimberly Clark production building near 141st and Yale.

While officers were searching the suspect's car, they discovered what appear to be an explosive device, police say.

Officers say the ATF was called to the scene to aid in the investigation.

According to the ATF, the suspect, who is now in custody, works at the Kimberly Clark production building.

This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.