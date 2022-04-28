Sweet Strawberry Crumble
Thursday, April 28th 2022, 2:29 pm
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Our friend Sharon Stroud is back with a healthy Sweet Strawberry Crumble
- 6 to 7 cups fresh strawberries, sliced or cut into bite-sized pieces
- Place strawberries in an 8” square baking dish. Top with the crumble topping and serve.
- Place pecans, coconut, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a food processor fitted with the S blade and process until coarsely ground.
- Add the raisins and dates and process until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs and just begins to stick together. Don’t overprocess.
Crumble topping:
- 1 cup raw pecans ¼ cup unsweetened and shredded coconut
- ¼ tsp. cinnamon a scant ? tsp. fresh grated nutmeg
- ? tsp. Himalaya Pink salt ¼ cup raisins
- 4 pitted Medjool dates, chopped
Serves 6.
Use this topping on fresh sliced seasonal fruit such as cherries, pears, peaches, apples, etc. This topping can be made and stored in a tight-sealing container in the refrigerator for up to one month or in the freezer for up to 3 months.
This fabulous dish makes a wonderful dessert, snack or try topping your oatmeal with this wonderful crumb topping.