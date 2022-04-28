Thursday, April 28th 2022, 2:29 pm

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Our friend Sharon Stroud is back with a healthy Sweet Strawberry Crumble

6 to 7 cups fresh strawberries, sliced or cut into bite-sized pieces Place strawberries in an 8” square baking dish. Top with the crumble topping and serve. Place pecans, coconut, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt in a food processor fitted with the S blade and process until coarsely ground. Add the raisins and dates and process until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs and just begins to stick together. Don’t overprocess.

Crumble topping:

1 cup raw pecans ¼ cup unsweetened and shredded coconut ¼ tsp. cinnamon a scant ? tsp. fresh grated nutmeg ? tsp. Himalaya Pink salt ¼ cup raisins 4 pitted Medjool dates, chopped

Serves 6.

Use this topping on fresh sliced seasonal fruit such as cherries, pears, peaches, apples, etc. This topping can be made and stored in a tight-sealing container in the refrigerator for up to one month or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

This fabulous dish makes a wonderful dessert, snack or try topping your oatmeal with this wonderful crumb topping.