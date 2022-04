Thursday, April 28th 2022, 10:33 pm

If you've had fingers crossed that Tiger Woods would tee it up in the PGA Championship, Thursday provided a great sign. The 2007 champ was in town and at Southern Hills for a practice round.

The competition in this year's event starts three weeks from April 28. Woods walked the renovated and restored course. He seemed to have no visible issue walking the hills, from the 9th green to the 10th tee.