Ascension St John Holds Ceremony To Honor Organ Donors

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 10:40 pm

A life for a life. One woman's selfless act gave others a second chance at a future.

Tonight, 650 Oklahomans are waiting on a life-saving transplant, but only three in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation. Ascension Saint John honored Oklahomans who've saved lives by donating their organs.

Kayla Thetford's parents learned she was a donor after she died, and said it helped them heal knowing the loss of her life spared others' lives. "We actually got to witness an old testament miracle in this day and age," said Debbie Gregor.

Kayla Thetford and her dad, Dale, were running errands when she had a massive stroke. "They kept telling us, it's bad. It's really bad," said Debbie Gregor.

Kayla was flown to OU Medical Center in OKC. "[Her son] looked at Papa and goes, 'Is my momma gonna die,'" said Debbie Gregor.

The doctors thought she would only live a couple of days. Her family stayed by her side singing and praying.

"I went over to her, and I said it's time to wake up and I kissed her on the forehead, and she did," said Dale Gregor. Kayla's parents said in that moment, God gave her four years.

"I have never seen anyone talk to God and get an answer as fast as my daughter always got an answer," said Debbie Gregor. She regained the ability to stand and use her hands to communicate.

"She was very strong. She was so strong," said Debbie Gregor. "I said, 'you don't get mad? You ask God why?' She said, 'No. I tell him, whatever he gives me, I can handle it.'"

Kayla taught her mom a lot. "Compassion, caring and really about faith," said Debbie Gregor. "She was so giving, caring and tough. So tough."

She loved butterflies, baseball, board games and baking with her three boys. "She love, love, loved her kids more than anything," said Debbie Gregor.

Kayla was 34 when she died from a heart attack in February. She donated her kidneys and saved the lives of a man and woman in their 60s through Ascension Saint John's Transplant program.

Kayla also donated her heart valves, blood vessels, skin, and musculoskeletal tissue. Today's grand flag ceremony and balloon release was a small way to say a big thank you to Kayla and other organ donors.

"It really hurts but I also feel so blessed," said Debbie Gregor. Click here to learn more about Lifeshare of Oklahoma.