Silver Alert Issued For Missing 97-Year-Old Man

Friday, April 29th 2022, 4:30 am

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Osage County Sheriff's Office for a missing 97-year-old man.

Troopers say Jack Wheeler was last seen on Wednesday, April 27 around 6 p.m. in Pawhuska in Osage County.

According to troopers, Wheeler stands 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Authorities say he has hazel eyes and gray hair and is known to wear blue jeans.

Troopers say Wheeler could possibly be traveling to Bartlesville, Oklahoma where his wife is in the hospital.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 97-year-old Jack Wheeler is asked to 911.