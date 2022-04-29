Friday, April 29th 2022, 6:07 am

Severe storm chances return to Green Country on Friday night.

News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

A weak disturbance is swinging across eastern Oklahoma Friday morning and may spark off a couple of isolated storms along the OK-KS-Arkansas state line region. These will quickly move northeast as hail producers. The main window of interest continues to be later Friday evening along and ahead of the dry line for the chance of severe thunderstorm development. A layer of warm air aloft will continue to be a mitigating factor. Later this evening, a cold front overtakes the dryline and storms are likely to develop near and slightly behind the cold front for a few overnight hours before ending pre-dawn Saturday. This same boundary will return as a warm front late Sunday into Monday morning with the arrival of another upper-level system producing more scattered storms, with some strong and severe threats near or south.

A complex weather scenario will be monitored later this evening as a powerful storm system nears the central plains. A surface low moves into central Kansas with a dry line extending southward west of I-35. A cold front will develop across central to southwestern Kansas and move southeast later this evening as the main system ejects to the northeast. A strong capping inversion is likely to persist for the afternoon and possibly into the evening. But any weakness or breaks would allow storms to quickly become severe with some high-end severe weather impacts, including very large hail, damaging winds and even tornadoes. The probability for evening storms remains near 20% to 30% but if they develop would have a high likelihood of severe weather. As the cold front nears, the probability increases to near 70% with the severe threats mostly hail and damaging winds as activity becomes elevated behind the cold front. This front should clear the state pre-dawn Saturday bringing pleasant weekend weather. The pattern will remain quite active next week with several chances for strong and severe storms.

