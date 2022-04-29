'Red Fern Festival' Kicks Off In Tahlequah After 2-Year Hiatus

Friday, April 29th 2022, 7:39 am

By: News On 6

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Red Fern Festival" in Tahlequah is kicking off on Friday.

The festival will take place on main street in Tahlequah on Friday and Saturday.

There will be over 150 arts and crafts vendors, as well as food trucks. The event will also feature live music and activities for kids.

There will be a screening of the 1974 version of the movie 'Where the Red Fern Grows' on Friday night at Norris Park.

The festival is named after the book of the same name, which is set in and around Tahlequah.