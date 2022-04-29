Friday, April 29th 2022, 7:45 am

Mayor Bynum To Announce Name, Donors Of New Pedestrian Bridge Over The Arkansas River

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum will announce the name of the new pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River on Friday.

The pedestrian bridge will connect the trails by Tulsa’s Gathering Place on Riverside with the trails on the west side of the river.

Mayor Bynum will announce both the name of the bridge and the names of the private donors for the new bridge on Friday afternoon.

Construction on this bridge began in the Spring of 2021 and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023.

According to the City of Tulsa, the bridge will feature several sitting areas, shaded sections, and separate lanes for cyclists and pedestrians.

$15 million of funding for the bridge has come from Vision Tulsa, a sales tax renewal package passed by Tulsa voters back in 2016.

$9.4 million came from other sales taxes, $3 million from capital improvement program savings, and more than $7 million from private donations.

Construction on the bridge has been underway for about a year, and as of April, the city says the project is halfway done.

The naming announcement will start at 1 p.m. Friday afternoon near the west end of the bridge.