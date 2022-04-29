Japanese Space Agency, Toy Company Create Mini Lunar Explorer

Friday, April 29th 2022, 8:00 am

By: CBS News

This mini, hand-sized sphere is not your ordinary toy.

It's an exploration robot called "Sora-Q" that was jointly developed by major Japanese toymaker Tomy and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) to send to the moon.

The robot, measuring only 250 grams and 8 centimeters in diameter, has two wheels at the side which can move on powdery sand and has two cameras, in the front and rear, that can take pictures and transmit images back to earth.

It's also made from a special type of aluminum and plastic that can withstand the harsh temperature difference on the moon, which according to JAXA, can go anywhere between negative 170 degrees to 110 degrees Celsius (negative 274 to 230 Fahrenheit).

Tomy Company employee and Sora-Q developer Kenta Hashiba said their experience and techniques to produce children's toys helped the creation of this robot.

"It transforms from a sphere to another shape. Also, it is very small and light in size. The techniques to make smaller toys, simple crafted toys, and the techniques for a toy to move are all implemented," he said.

He added that he would be happy if children were to develop an interest in space by watching the robot go up into space.

JAXA is planning to send the robot on its lunar lander SLIM (Smart Lander for Investigating Moon) in fiscal 2023. It will take pictures of the moon and the landing of SLIM which researchers hope will help develop their space exploration.