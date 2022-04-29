Friday, April 29th 2022, 8:04 am

Tulsans Purged From Waitlist Can Now Reapply For Public Housing

Families looking for affordable housing in Tulsa can now reapply online.

The Tulsa Housing Authority will start accepting new applications on Friday after it purged its waiting list this week.

THA says there was a lot of outdated, inaccurate information on the waiting list, so they hope starting from square one today will make things more efficient.

The six public housing sites people can apply for include Comanche Park, Hewgley Terrace, Mohawk Manor, Seminole Hills and South Haven Manor.

Before the waitlist purge, there were 13,000 applicants on the waitlist for these sites, with many applications dating back three years.

Ginny Hensley with the Tulsa Housing Authority says they process applications by the date they were submitted, so the purge was necessary to get those in need at the front of the line.

She says there's a real need for affordable housing in Tulsa.

"I anticipate the response will be quite large and that is why we are encouraging people if you want to apply to one or more of these public housing sites these six public housing sites in our portfolio we encourage you do to that as quickly as you can this Friday to put you at the top of that list," Hensley said.

Those needing housing can apply at Tulsahousing.org

You can also call 918-581-5944.