Friday, April 29th 2022, 11:15 am

By: David Prock, News On 6

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pittsburg County, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

OSBI tweeted that agents are working with the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office to investigate the death of Terry Vernard. OSBI said Vernard died after receiving a single gunshot wound to the head.

Contact the Pittsburg County Sheriff’s Office at (918) 423-5858 or the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 if you have any information about this case.