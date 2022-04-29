×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@8AM
LIVE
NOW
74°
Feels like 77°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
[Unfiltered]
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
WARN Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
Osage SKYCAMS
SkyNews 6 HD
Trav's Wild Weather Camp
Alan's Bus Stop Forecast
Weather App
Ahead of The Storm
Weather 101
Trav's Storm Map
Live Bald Eagle Cam
Weather Teller
Lake Levels
Traffic
Sports Home
PGA 2022
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Missing Not Forgotten
We Remember: 25 Years Later
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
Tulsa Race Massacre: 2021 Coverage
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Tulsa Special Reports
Crime Stories with Lori Fullbright
The Gathering Place
Craig Day Stories
Top Ten Car Chases
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
Osage SkyNews 6 HD
News On 6 Requests
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
Tulsa's CW
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Missing Not Forgotten
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, April 29th 2022, 2:39 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
More Like This
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
View More Stories
More Like This
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 At Noon Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 4 Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 9 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6
News On 6 at 6 a.m. Newscast (April 29)
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
News On 6
News On 6 at 10 p.m. Newscast (April 28)
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Severe Thunderstorm Watch For Several Counties
News On 6
There is a potential for severe storms in Green Country, from Friday night until early Saturday morning. News On 6 meteorologists and storms trackers are watching the possibility for all modes of weather.
Oklahoma Senate Bill Regulating School Bathroom Policy Passes House
Feliz Romero
Senate Bill 615 passed in the House on Thursday Afternoon with an amendment pertaining to how schools regulate restrooms.
Tulsa McDonald's Recognizes Employee For Saving Coworker's Life
Grant Stephens
A Tulsa McDonald's is recognizing one of its employees for saving a coworker's life. News On 6's Grant Stephens told us how the 16-year-old jumped into action.
Oklahoma Tourism Director Resigns Amid Swadley's Controversy
Barry Mangold
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt accepted the resignation of embattled Tourism Director Jerry Winchester Friday and announced the state is filing suit against Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen after the state cut ties with the restaurant company Monday.
County Clerk Pushes COVID Grant To Campaign Donor Barry Switzer's Non-Profit
Storme Jones
To the surprise of Oklahoma County Commissioners, County Clerk David Hooten, a candidate for State Treasurer, added a $25 million agenda item to Monday's county commission meeting.
Val & Amy Castor Track Tornado Near Andover, Kansas
News 9
The cap may have kept tornadic storms from forming in Oklahoma, but no such thing was in place north of the border.
View More Stories