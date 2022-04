Friday, April 29th 2022, 10:37 pm

--Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Craig, Creek, Delaware, Kay, Lincoln, Mayes, Noble, Nowata, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington County in OK until 6:00am.--

There is a potential for severe storms in Green Country, from Friday night until early Saturday morning. News On 6 meteorologists and storms trackers are watching the possibility for all modes of weather.