Saturday, April 30th 2022, 4:07 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Former Stillwater Public Schools Employee Accused Of Stealing Thousands Of Dollars From District

A former Stillwater Public Schools employee is accused of stealing more than $200,000 from the district.

Prosecutors said Stacy Hampton worked for the cafeteria program for more than 10 years.

During that time, they said Hampton stole more than $216,000. She is facing one count of embezzlement.

If convicted, Hampton could be sentenced to 10 years in prison.