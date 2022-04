Saturday, April 30th 2022, 4:40 pm

By: News On 6

The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is searching for an alleged art thief that the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum said stole its Marjorie Tallchief statue on Friday night.

The TPD made a Facebook post about the missing statue on Saturday.

If you know anything about this crime, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.