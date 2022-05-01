×
Breaking News: OU Students Killed In Crash Were In Meteorology School
Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Saturday, April 30th 2022, 10:17 pm
By:
Sawyer Wells
Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
TULSA, Oklahoma -
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Sunday Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Sunday forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Evening Forecast With Sawyer Wells
Sawyer Wells
Meteorologist Sawyer Wells with the Saturday evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Saturday Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your overnight forecast.
Friday Evening Forecast With Travis Meyer
Travis Meyer
Meteorologist Travis Meyer is in the Bob Mills Weather Center with your evening forecast.
Top Headlines
COVID-19 Cases Back On The Rise Across The Nation
CBS News
Many Americans have put the pandemic in the past, but several states are seeing a rise in infections for the first time since January's Omicron surge. Health experts say its vaccine and boosters that are helping people stay out of hospitals and not become patients.
OHP: 3 OU Students Killed In Car Crash During Friday Storms
McKenzie Gladney
Three University of Oklahoma students died in a crash near the Oklahoma-Kansas border during Friday night's severe storms. Drake Brooks, Nicholas Nair, and Gavin Short were all meteorology students at OU who were coming home after a night of storm chasing when they died.
Norman Weather Community Pays Tribute To OU Students With Balloon Launch
News 9
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman is paying tribute to the three University of Oklahoma students killed in a crash near the Kansas border Friday night. Related Story: The NWS shared photos and a video releasing a weather balloon instrument into the sky with the names of the students written on it in dedication.
Crash Near Creek County Speedway Injures 2, Kellyville Police Investigating
News On 6
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP said two people were hurt after a crash at the Creek County Speedway on Saturday. Troopers said they were called to the scene at around 8 p.m.
Local Celebrities Help Raise Money For 'The Center' In Tulsa
News On 6
A nonprofit that helps people with physical challenges teamed up with some local celebrities for a charity event on Saturday. The celebrities played a horse match-up challenge, shooting hoops to raise money for 'The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges'.
Cadaver Dogs Searching For Missing Man Near Pawhuska
Kaitlyn Deggs
A family is still desperate for answers more than a year after their loved one went missing. Search crews spent Saturday looking through an area outside of Pawhuska for Eddie Walker.
