Sunday, May 1st 2022, 9:50 am

By: News On 6

At Least 1 Person Dies In Overnight Crash On IDL

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly overnight crash along the IDL near highways 75 and 244.

As OHP worked on its investigation, traffic slowed considerably. However, at last check, troopers are no longer diverting traffic off the highway.

Authorities are still working on what caused the crash and if there are any other known injuries.

This is a developing story.