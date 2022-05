Monday, May 2nd 2022, 6:08 am

By: News On 6

At Least 1 Person Dies In Overnight Crash On IDL

OHP Troopers have identified a victim killed in a deadly crash along the IDL near highways 75 and 244.

According to OHP, 27-year-old Brittnee Brinkley was pronounced deceased on the scene following an accident that took place around 3 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the crash and Troopers say the cause is under investigation.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.