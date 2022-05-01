Tulsa Medieval Fight Club Raising Money For War Effort In Ukraine

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 6:46 pm

By: News On 6

A medieval fight club in Tulsa is battling to raise money for Ukrainians in there fight against Russia.

A steel-fighting organization, called Tulsa Free Company, is hosting the event Sunday evening.

The event takes place at The Fur Shop taproom in Downtown Tulsa near 3rd and Frankfort.

Tulsa Free Company teamed up with another armed combat group to collect donations for Ukraine.

"We have a partnership with Knyaz Steel Fighting, they're a Ukrainian team that does this sport, this sport is international. So all of our donations that we're getting today, including blankets and monetary donations, they're all going to Ukraine to directly support the refugees over there."