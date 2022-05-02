Owasso Police Arrest Man Accused Of Domestic Abuse

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 9:17 pm

By: News On 6

Owasso Police said officers arrested a man accused of cornering a woman in a home with a knife and threatening to "gut her like a pig".

Officers said the victim told police that Matthew Puza knocked her to the ground before she used a Google device to dial 911.

Police said Puza quickly unplugged the device, then the victim reminded him that her child was in the car parked in the garage.

The victim told officers she got her child and tried to run away but Puza tackled them while he was holding the knife.

Police said Puza finally left once a neighbor told him police were on the way.

Collinsville police later stopped Puza who was then taken into custody by Owasso police.

Puza is currently in the Tulsa County Jail.