Tornado Warning Issued For Creek, Osage, Pawnee, Payne County

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 7:16 pm

By: News On 6

WATCH LIVE: Travis Meyer is covering severe storms in Oklahoma from the Bob Mills Weather Center

Tornado Warning: Tornado Warning Osage, Pawnee, and Payne County until 7:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: The National Weather Service (NWS) said this storm moving east at 50 mph with up to 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-sized hail. The NWS says hail damage to vehicles is expected and wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa, and Washington County in OK until 7:45 pm.

TORNADO WATCH: Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Hughes, Kay, Latimer, Le Flore, Lincoln, McIntosh, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington County in OK until 10:00 pm.

LIVE VIDEO: Storm Tracker JD McManus is following storms near Pawnee County.

An isolated strong to the severe storm could occur through early to mid-afternoon on Monday. The main severe weather potential comes near 4 p.m. till 11 p.m. Monday evening.

A strong signal for supercells could develop near 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in northwest Oklahoma and northcentral Oklahoma -- west of I-35 near the Oklahoma and Kansas state line. Those supercells would track towards areas like Pawnee and Osage Counties and southeast Kansas by 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Storms could start to surge southeast and approach Tulsa and the I-44 corridor as early as 7 p.m. Tornadoes, large hail, and damaging straight-line winds will be possible in the metro and along I-44. A squall line could develop further into the evening, with straight-line winds becoming a bigger threat as that occurs. Damaging straight-line winds appear likely for a larger area this evening and tonight from Tulsa and I-44 to the south.

If you live in a mobile home, straight-line winds are just as dangerous as a tornado. By 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., the line will be surging into far southeast Oklahoma. After midnight, our viewing area will be mostly clear.





A rainy morning is underway across Green Country, but the threat for severe weather returns Monday afternoon.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Morning storms will thin-out some by midday with afternoon highs reaching the mid-70s along with gusty south winds and mostly to partly cloudy sky. A threat of severe weather arrives later Monday afternoon and night as another strong storm system impacts the region. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including supercell storms during the early hours of development followed by a complex or line of storms moving southeast this evening.

Storms that developed yesterday across west Tx continue moving eastward this morning impacting portions of Eastern OK. Instability is marginal this morning, but low-level moisture continues streaming northward as this precipitation populates our area. A few strong storms will remain possible with the main threat of nickel hail and gusty winds in the stronger storms. This activity should continue moving east this morning bringing an eventual break by midday to early afternoon. This period later today is crucial to severe thunderstorm development this afternoon and early evening. If enough solar insolation occurs later this afternoon, surface instability is expected to increase with more than adequate recovery time from this morning's storms. A strong upper-level system, currently across the Rockies, will eject into the central plains tonight. A surface dry line will once again be established near or slightly west of I-35 with a cold front developing across central Kansas. While a massive CAP kept storms from developing last Friday evening, the CAP this afternoon and early evening is not expected to be as strong. A few supercells will be possible across the I-35 corridor of north central OK early evening supporting mentions of large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Once again, as the cold front nears the area by early evening, storms are more likely to develop along the boundary and quickly spread southeast with straight-line damaging winds threats for a few hours before weakening as they exit far southeastern OK around 1 a.m. Tuesday features a pleasant day with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s before this same scenario once again returns Wednesday to the region with yet another strong storm system quickly arriving with additional severe weather threats. As this system exits early Thursday morning, we should experience a few days of pleasant weather, including most of the weekend.

Thanks for reading the Monday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

If you’re into podcasts, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.