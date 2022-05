Monday, May 2nd 2022, 12:16 pm

By: News On 6

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a crash involving an overturned semi on Monday morning.

Crews are currently scene in the northwest corner of the IDL, northbound along Highway 75 to westbound 412.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.





