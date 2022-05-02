Police Say Tulsa Man Shot, Killed His Wife Inside Their Home

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 5:11 pm

Tulsa Police arrested an elderly Tulsa man for first-degree murder after they say his wife was shot to death inside their home near 71st and Sheridan. Police said the suspect, Charles Bradley, is the one who called 911.

Investigators said Bradley called 911 and said he "may have shot his wife." When police arrived on the scene, they found a woman dead.

Tulsa Police said Bradley stayed on the phone with dispatchers until officers got to his home. Neighbors woke up to the sound of sirens, thinking it was a house fire.

"We looked outside and quickly saw police show up. They had weapons strapped to their chest, they had guns drawn, and they were checking the surrounding area,” said Brad Gober who lives nearby.

Investigators said they found Bradley's wife in the house with two gun shots wounds to the chest. They said Bradley surrendered to officers and had different variations of what happened.

"His stories really were just not really completely believable,” said Lieutenant Brandon Watkins with Tulsa Police Homicide. "He generally agreed to all the evidence would show that he did it, but we get a lot of people who claim they black out."

Neighbors said they were shocked when they found out what happened. "It is a sad deal because this neighborhood is fantastic. We moved here not too long ago and it is just sad to see something like this happen so close,” said Gober.

"When something like this happens it is not just a tragedy for the couple, they've got generations below them that are also going to be suffering,” said Watkins. Investigators haven't released details about what led up to the shooting or any motive.