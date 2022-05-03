Cool, Dry Conditions Before More Severe Threats Return

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 7:07 am

A calm Tuesday is expected after an evening of severe weather, but storm chances could soon return to Green Country.

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

Clouds will remain Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. By the afternoon, we’ll see a few sun breaks with afternoon highs in the mid-60s north and near 70 south. Storms will return into Wednesday morning as another strong storm system brings severe weather threats back to the state that will continue overnight into Thursday morning.

We'll get a nice break in the weather on Tuesday before our next system influences the area later Tuesday night into Wednesday morning and evening. Once again, severe weather threats, including hail, high winds, and tornadoes will be possible by late Wednesday night into overnight Thursday. The same front that crossed the area Monday night will retreat northward as a warm front Wednesday bringing scattered storms back into the area. The exact positioning of the warm sector will be a key to more high-end severe weather threats. This zone will more than likely be positioned north of the Red River Valley and south of the I-40 corridor. By Wednesday evening into early Thursday, a strong upper-level disturbance will influence the state with increasing storms. A surface cold front is also expected to surge into the area pre-dawn Thursday with a line of strong and severe storms. This system will be slow to move east and may continue severe weather threats during the pre-dawn hours Thursday before exiting eastern OK by mid-morning. Once this system moves east, we'll be in good shape through the rest of the week and most of the weekend. Another system will be nearing the state early next week, but chances currently will remain low.

