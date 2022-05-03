1 In Custody After Stolen Car Chase In Tulsa Ends With Crash

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 1:47 pm

By: News On 6

A suspect is now in custody after a police pursuit ended with a crash near 57th & Union, according to Tulsa Police.

Officers at the scene of the arrest said that it began near the Tulsa Hills area when an officer tried to pull over the car for not having a tag. Police said the driver of the car pulled over at first and then took off, the officer did not pursue the car because it was in a highly-populated area.

According to TPD, another officer found the car around 71st and Union and began a pursuit. The suspect drove through a yard and ended up in a ditch. Police say three people were in the car but two were released. Ronald Row was arrested and booked on complaints of possession of a stolen vehicle, eluding police, and more.