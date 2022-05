Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 12:52 pm

By: David Prock

A semi-truck and trailer rolled over on Highway 75 Tuesday blocking the southbound lanes.

Traffic is being diverted off of Highway 75 at Hwy 11 and the Gilcrease Expressway for southbound traffic. Northbound traffic still has one lane open. Hazmat crews are on the scene and crews say it could be several hours before the lanes reopen.

First responders have not disclosed the status of the driver at this time.

This is a developing story...