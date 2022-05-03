Cooking Corner: Grilled Artichokes With Lemon Vinaigrette

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 2:17 pm

By: News On 6

Our friend Heather Berryhill was in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen for Tuesday's Cooking Corner and she shared the recipe for Grilled Artichokes with a Lemon Vinaigrette as we head into grilling season.

Recipe

GRILLED ARTICHOKES WITH LEMON VINAIGRETTE

Artichokes on their own are pretty spectacular, but when you you toss them on a grill and slather them withLemon Vinaigrette, let’s just say…Chef’s Kiss delicious!

ARTICHOKE INGREDIENTS

2 Whole, Fresh Artichokes

Large Pinch of Kosher Salt

4 Lemons

LEMON VINAIGRETTE INGREDIENTS

1-2 Lemons

1-2 Cloves Garlic, Minced

1 Tbl Dijon Mustard

1/4 Cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Splash of any White Wine or Chardonnay

Pinch Kosher Salt

A Few Cranks of Cracked Black Pepper

PREP THE VINAIGRETTE

Zest on lemon in a mason jar. Only use the yellow part of the lemon. After zesting, cut

lemon(s) in half and squeeze the juice of the entire lemon in the jar. Add all other

ingredients, put lid on jar and shake.

FOR THE ARTICHOKES

In a large pot, fill 1/4 of the pot with water. Salt the water generously. Place steamer basket on top. Fill the basket with lemon slices. Heat water to boiling. Rinse artichokes. Snip off the pointy thorns. Cut artichokes in half. When water in pot is boiling, place face down in steamer basket.

Place lid on top and steam artichokes for 15-20 minutes or until a knife pierces the stem of the artichoke easily. When stem is tender, remove and place on a cookie sheet.

Pre-heat grill to medium high. Brush steamed artichoke halves inside and out with lemon vinaigrette dressing. Once coated, place face down on the grill. Grill flat side of artichoke for 3-5 minutes or until good grill marks are achieved. Flip over and grill another 3 minutes.

After grilling remove from heat and allow to rest under a tent of aluminum foil for 5-10 minutes. Serve with a side of lemon vinaigrette. Peel off artichoke leaves, dip in vinaigrette, and enjoy.

PREP TIME: 10 minutes

COOK TIME: 25 minutes

SERVINGS: 4