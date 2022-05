Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 2:31 pm

By: News On 6

Sperry Man Arrested, Accused Of Threatening To Kill Officers

A Sperry man accused of misusing the 911 system and threatening officers is in jail Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Jimmy Durham made frequent calls to 911, falsely claiming his daughter and son were being confronted.

After being arrested following numerous warnings, officers say he then threatened to kill them.