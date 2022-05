Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 4:45 pm

By: News On 6

On average about 7 people die in house fires every day but having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death in half.

To help save lives the American Red Cross will be installing free smoke alarms in Tulsa neighborhoods on Saturday, May 14th. Matt Rose with the Red Cross joined News On 6 at 4 to talk more about that event and the importance of having a smoke detector.