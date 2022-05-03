Tulsa Protesters Gather In Response To Leaked Supreme Court Opinion On Abortion

Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 5:01 pm

A group of protestors who want to protect abortion is gathering right now in downtown Tulsa.

A group of protestors with Oklahoma Activism, who want to protect abortion rights, also gathered in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. Morgan Kline organized the event and says they wanted to make their voices heard as soon as possible after the leak was announced by Politico, that the Supreme Court may overturn Roe vs Wade, which would leave abortion laws up to individual states. Kline says they just held a march on Saturday anticipating that this decision could come.

She says members of their group are pro-choice because she says many people do not realize how common abortion is and a lot of people may know someone who had an abortion, and not realize it. She says last night's report upset her.

"I was up all night,” said Kline. “I know that sounds kind of dramatic but I was up, I couldn't sleep very well. I was very anxious about what's going to happen. They have a majority, what’s that looks like for us? Basically if they do decide to overturn, it is going to be up to every state and that's going to be an issue."

Pro-life groups on the other hand are celebrating the possibility of Roe vs Wade being overturned. Some supporters stood outside of a women's clinic earlier today in Tulsa. Others like Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma tell us they've had resources and programs available for crisis pregnancies and post-abortion counseling for years.

Deacon Kevin Sartorius says he's been praying for this possibility but it does not change the landscape of abortion radically since some states will still allow it. He says the church will have a greater responsibility to care for women.

"As a catholic, I would say that I've spent most of my life praying that our country would one day receive every child as a gift,” said Sartorius. “So it would be a great blessing to see us embrace a more pro-life stance in our country."

The Archbishop of Oklahoma City also released a statement today…

“If the draft opinion is a precursor of what is to come in the Dobbs case, the reversal of Roe v. Wade would be a thrilling answer to our prayers and a significant step in building a culture of life that recognizes the inherit dignity of each and every human person, particularly the poor and people of color who are disproportionately targeted by the abortion industry. I applaud Oklahoma leaders for being pro-active with legislation that would essentially eliminate abortion in Oklahoma if the Roe case were overturned. Our focus must continue to be providing support and resources to families in need and connecting with expectant mothers who need reassurance they are not alone. Let us pray for the conversion of hearts and minds to embrace each child as a gift from God.”

-- Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City



