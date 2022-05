Tuesday, May 3rd 2022, 9:54 pm

By: News On 6

A brief pursuit in Tulsa ended at St. Francis Hospital after the suspect crashed and ran from the scene.

According to TPD, officers attempted a traffic stop near the 6800 block of Yale.

The driver of the vehicle sped off, crashing out about a half-mile down the road.

The suspect then ran to St. Francis where officers located him.

He told police he ran from the traffic stop because the car he was driving was stolen.

