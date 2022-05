Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 7:51 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Search For Individuals Involved In Rolling Shootout Along 71st Street

Tulsa police are searching for the people who allegedly fired shots at each other from two different cars while driving near 71st and Mingo on Sunday night.

Police say they found more than 20 casings at the scene, as well as a black Camaro with bullet holes.

Witnesses say four men were in the Camaro shooting at people in a pickup truck.

Officers say no one was hit in the shootout.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (918)-596-COPS.