Natalie Mikles With Made In Oklahoma Shares A Recipe For Honey Beer Bread

Just a few simple ingredients is all it takes to make a loaf of great bread and you don’t have to be a baker to make delicious recipe.
Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to share a recipe for bread that is made using local honey and beer.
Honey Beer Bread
Ingredients:
3 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour
1 tablespoon baking powder
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup Roark Acres Honey
1 (12-ounce) can Stonecloud IPA
2 tablespoons Hiland Butter, melted
Directions:
1. preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Stir in honey and beer until moistened. Add butter, stirring just to combine.
2. Pour batter into a greased 8-inch loaf pan. Bake 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing from pan. Then allow to cool on a wire rack.