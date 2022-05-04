Natalie Mikles With Made In Oklahoma Shares A Recipe For Honey Beer Bread

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 10:26 am

By: News On 6

Just a few simple ingredients is all it takes to make a loaf of great bread and you don’t have to be a baker to make delicious recipe.

Natalie Mikles with Made in Oklahoma joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday to share a recipe for bread that is made using local honey and beer.

Honey Beer Bread

Ingredients:

3 cups Shawnee Mills All-Purpose Flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup Roark Acres Honey

1 (12-ounce) can Stonecloud IPA

2 tablespoons Hiland Butter, melted

Directions:

1. preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl, whisk flour, baking powder, sugar and salt. Stir in honey and beer until moistened. Add butter, stirring just to combine.

2. Pour batter into a greased 8-inch loaf pan. Bake 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing from pan. Then allow to cool on a wire rack.



