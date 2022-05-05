Tracking Severe Weather Conditions In Oklahoma Overnight

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 1:54 am

WATCH LIVE: Travis Meyer is tracking severe weather conditions.

Portions of US-69 in Muskogee are completely shut down due to flooding, according to Storm Tracker Von Castor. Travel is strongly discouraged around Muskogee. Major flooding continues with some high-water rescues reported. Numerous stretches of US-75 are also shut down in Okmulgee County as well, from between Preston and Okmulgee, in the town of Okmulgee, and south of town.

**Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haskell, Latimer, McIntosh, Muskogee, Pittsburg and Pushmataha County in OK until 2:30am.

**Flash Flood Warning for Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee and Wagoner County in OK until 3:30am Thursday.

﻿**Flash Flood Warning for Creek and Muskogee County in OK until 4:30am Thursday.

**Flash Flood Warning for Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee and Sequoyah County in OK until 6:00am Thursday.

**Tornado Watch for Adair, Cherokee, Haskell, Hughes, Latimer, Le Flore, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Pittsburg, Pushmataha, Sequoyah, and Wagoner County in OK until 4:00 am.

According to the most recent data, the larger tornado threat will be in southwestern and south-central Oklahoma while the northeast is likely to see more flooding. The strongest part of the storm will occur overnight and will not slow down until closer to early Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will be a large improvement going into the weekend.

