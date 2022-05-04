×
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (May 4)
Join the conversation (
)
Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 2:06 pm
By:
News On 6
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (May 4)
TULSA, Oklahoma -
News On 6 at Noon Newscast (May 4).
Top Headlines
Tracking Severe Weather Conditions In Oklahoma Overnight
David Prock
Heavy thunderstorms will bring a high risk of flooding, wind, hail, and isolated tornados between 5 p.m. on Wednesday and 4 a.m. Thursday morning.
Seminole Struck By Multiple Tornadoes, Power Outages
News 9
The City of Seminole was hit hard by multiple tornadoes Wednesday evening.
Muskogee Deputies Close Road Due To Risk Of Bridge Collapse
News On 6
Smith Ferry road has been shut down at 45th and 55th on Wednesday night, according to Muskogee deputies. Deputies are warning drivers to not go around the signs because the bridge is at risk of collapsing.
Gun Found In Car Of Broken Arrow High Schooler Turned Over To Authorities
Drake Johnson
Broken Arrow High School (BAHS) said a high school student had a gun in their vehicle on school grounds on Wednesday.
New State Law Stops Most Abortions In Oklahoma
News On 6
A new state law will stop most abortions in Oklahoma. The law took effect on Tuesday, May 3, making the changes immediate.
Dept. Of Homeland Security Works To Clear Up Confusion Around New 'Disinformation' Board
Alex Cameron
The Biden administration is facing significant partisan backlash over its creation of a Disinformation Governance Board intended to safeguard the country from threats that are “exacerbated by disinformation.”
View More Stories