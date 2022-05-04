Tulsa Non-Profit Launches New Partnership To Support Veterans

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 2:27 pm

By: News On 6

The Coffee Bunker, which is a non-profit that helps veterans is now working to get them jobs through partnerships with Green Country businesses.

“Employment is right at the top of the list of all that and it does require a collaboration between us as a non-profit to reach out and to locate and to identify the opportunities that are in Tulsa," said Dr. Michael Horton.

One of the first sponsors and partners of Tulsa's Employers' Alliance for Veterans is Hideaway Pizza.

“Not only are we excited to partner with the coffee bunker but other employers here in the city of Tulsa need to consider this program. What a great group to partner with and a great group of potential employees," said Brett Murphy.

Like so many other businesses, Hideaway is struggling to keep employees. Murphy said they're doing this partnership first in Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

“We’re a growing company. We’re always looking for good people and hopefully you know it works out for them and works out for us as well," said Murphy.

The Coffee Bunker hopes this is just the first step to helping fill job openings with veterans.

“The caring spirit that the Tulsa community exhibits on behalf of this cause and particularly because of the employers like hideaway pizza who are willing to step up and lead and see this as an opportunity for them as well as for taking care of our vets," said Dr. Horton.

He hopes to have 30 partners in Tulsa's Employers' Alliance for Veterans by the end of the year.