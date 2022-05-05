Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 8:04 pm

By: Drake Johnson

Gun Found In Car Of Broken Arrow High Schooler Turned Over To Authorities

Broken Arrow High School (BAHS) said a student had a gun in their vehicle on school grounds on Wednesday.

The school said campus security was immediately notified after the initial report and police confiscated the gun after responding.

BAHS said the school did not go on lockdown as there were no threats made and authorities responded quickly.

The student and family are cooperating with police.

You can read the full statement below from Adam J. Foreman, Executive Director of Public Relations from Broken Arrow Schools on the incident:

This afternoon, it was reported that a Broken Arrow High School student had a gun in their vehicle on school grounds. Campus security was immediately notified, police were immediately dispatched to the school, and the gun was confiscated and turned over to the Broken Arrow Police Department.

Due to no threats having been made and the quick response of campus security and the Broken Arrow Police Department to a tip, it was not necessary for the school to be placed in lockdown.

The student, student’s family, and district are working closely with BAPD while the matter is investigated fully.

Student safety is our number one concern, and we are grateful to Broken Arrow Police Department for their quick response.

You can read a statement from Michon H. Hughes, an attorney for the boy's family:

As a former prosecutor and longtime attorney for this family, the public should know there are no allegations of any threat to anyone, this is a good kid, on the Honor Roll and hopefully, it will all be cleared up very quickly.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.