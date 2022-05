Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 2:34 pm

By: CBS News

Great Resignation Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Private employers continued to add more jobs in April, but came up far short of what experts predicted.

Payroll processor ADP reported 247,000 added jobs last month, against an expected 383,000.

Leisure and hospitality added the most of any industry.

Meanwhile, the great resignation continues and its hitting new highs.

Naomi Ruchim reports on the millions of Americans leaving jobs and looking for something better.