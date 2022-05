Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 3:40 pm

By: CBS News

Jackie Robinson Bat Sold At Auction For More Than $1M

A bat used by Jackie Robinson sold for more than $1 million in an auction over the weekend.

The iconic ballplayers used the bat during the 1949 all-star game two years after breaking baseball's color barrier with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Robinson hit a double and scored three runs, but the team lost the game.