OHP: Man Killed After Being Hit By Car Along I-44

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 3:28 am

By: News On 6

OHP troopers say a man is dead after being hit by a car westbound along I-44 on Thursday morning.

According to troopers, the call came in around 2:40 a.m.

Troopers say a man, who was allegedly standing in the road along I-44, between Lewis and Harvard, was hit by an oncoming vehicle. Troopers say the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene following the crash.

The pedestrian involved was killed in the crash and the condition of the driver is currently unknown, troopers say.

Troopers have not identified anyone involved.