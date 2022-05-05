Muskogee Suffers Significant Flooding After Storms Move Through NE Oklahoma

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 5:04 am

By: News On 6

Water Rescues Underway In Muskogee After Overnight Severe Storms

Muskogee Sufferers Significant Flooding After Storms Move Through NE Oklahoma

Significant flooding is happening in Muskogee after severe showers and storms swept across the state.

Click Here To See The Latest Weather Warnings And Watches

Currently, Highway 69 southbound is closed due to high water.

According to the Oklahoma Department of transportation the following highways are impacted by high water:

• US-62B at US-62/Shawnee Bypass in Muskogee

• SH-10 at the railroad underpass in Fort Gibson

• US-62 closed just south of US-64/SH-16/SH-72 junction in western Muskogee County

Related Story: Flash Flood Emergency Underway In Okmulgee County

News On 6's Cal Day is live on Thursday morning with a look at the impact of the overnight storms.

Related Story: Watch: News On 6 Storm Tracker Bob Rohloff Follows Storm Damage In Seminole

Click Here To View Our WARN Radar For Real-Time Weather Updates