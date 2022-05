Thursday, May 5th 2022, 6:31 am

By: News On 6

The Muscogee Creek Nation Casino is closed on Thursday after floodwaters moved inside.

According to the casino, water started coming in around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning and is covering about 60%t of the floor.

There is no set time yet for when the casino will reopen.





This is a developing story. stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.