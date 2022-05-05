Flooding Causes Issues For Muskogee Roads, Neighborhoods

Thursday, May 5th 2022, 6:15 pm

Flooding is still causing major issues in Muskogee, where several roads are closed due to high water. Dozens of people said they were trapped in their neighborhoods for hours because they couldn't get out.

“We ain’t gonna chance that.. we’re not taking the risk," said Rogan Cross. Rogan and Lonnie Cross were out getting some donuts, when high water across the road stopped them. “We’ve seen it high before but never this high, at least not like anything we saw last night," Lonnie said.

Lonnie said their neighborhood in The Meadows flooded last night, and while water didn’t get into their house, it was up at least three feet and flooded Lonnie’s truck. “It was the highest we’ve ever seen it by far. All of our power is out because of it. It was awful," he said.

Others weren’t able to get out of their neighborhoods until crews made a temporary fix to one of the washed out roads.

Eric and Alta Crockett live in Gooseneck Bend, and were trapped in their house for hours. “I came back and I told her, 'I think we’re going to be staying home today,'" Eric said.

Alta said they’ve lived here a long time so they’re always prepared, but they’re worried about what the future could bring. “There’s always been situations that come up and you just gotta be well planned for anything that arises, but a long term plan, we wanna know; what is the plan," Alta said.

Muskogee police said they have responded to more than 50 water rescues today.