Clean Up Process Begins After Heavy Flooding In Muskogee

Friday, May 6th 2022, 8:24 am

By: News On 6

People living in Muskogee are starting to clean up after heavy rainfall flooded several homes.

Families say they woke up around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning to the sound of water pouring in. They say they had to get on top of the roofs of their homes before being rescued.

Muskogee emergency management crews, police officers and firefighters rescued as many as 50 people. Many of whom were forced out of their homes and taken to a nearby school until it was safe to return.

Anyone with flood damage is being asked to make a report on the website Damage.OK.gov. Officials say doing so will help prompt a disaster declaration and possible funding reimbursements.