Tulsa Animal Welfare Closes Indefinitely To Address Cases Of CDV

Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW) announced that it will be closing indefinitely to address cases of canine distemper virus (CDV).

Starting on Friday, May 6, Tulsa Animal Welfare will close to treat animals and work to prevent further spread of the virus, according to officials.

The shelter shortened its hours of operation back in March to try and deal with some isolated cases, however, it says that due to "sustained levels of higher-than-normal intakes that have brought distemper into the shelter," it must close indefinitely to take the proper precautions and ensure all dogs receive necessary care.

TAW says it will continue "emergency animal control and bite case investigations" and "return to owner services, following proper sanitation protocols"

TAW says that effective immediately, the following safety protocols will be put in place:

Identify and isolate infected animals Carefully monitor healthy but exposed animals for future symptoms Ensure no animals are placed into the community until they are without symptoms or past the incubation period Conduct a deep cleaning to reduce further contamination

According to TAW says all dogs at the shelter are vaccinated for CDV, but the vaccine is not immediately effective. Adopters are advised to follow up with their personal veterinarian to receive necessary boosters.

There is currently no word on when TAW will resume services.