Mayfest Returns To Downtown Tulsa

Friday, May 6th 2022, 10:21 am

By: News On 6

The 49th Annual Tulsa Mayfest kicks off in the Arts District on Friday.

The outdoor festival, that is put on by ahha Tulsa, is the city's largest arts festival and it's all happening in Tulsa's Arts District Friday through Sunday.

Organizers say attendees can expect more than 100 artists to participate this year and there will be lots of food and entertainment.

Eventgoers will also be able to check out art galleries and even try their hand at some art with a creativity station called 'The Studio.'

Last years event brought out a big crowd, after the festival was canceled in 2019 and 2020 due to COVID. Organizers say they hope to see even higher numbers this year.

Organizers say 160 artists will be participating and they say that's the most they've ever had.

Due to the event, some road closures could impact daily commutes:

Detroit is closed from I-244 to Archer. MLK is also closed from Archer to I-244. There are also several streets closed within the Arts District.

Mayfest is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festival will wrap up on Sunday at 6 p.m.