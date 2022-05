Friday, May 6th 2022, 10:51 am

By: News On 6

First Americans Museum To Host 'Remember Our Missing' Event

On Saturday, the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City will host a "Remember Our Missing" event.

The event focuses on the high rates of murder, violence and disappearance of indigenous women and girls.

It will feature informational booths, art activities, a reflection journey up the Mound Summit and a panel discussion at 2 p.m.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and admission is free.

For more information on the free event, Click Here.