Friday, May 6th 2022, 1:08 pm

By: News On 6

This week's pet of the week is Alpine, a five-month-old terrier-heeler mix.

Alpine and his siblings were found abandoned in Bristow.

Alpine is loving his foster home, gets along with other dogs & is very friendly.

If you'd like to adopt Alpine, call the Animal Rescue Foundation at (918)- 622-5962 or visit the ARF house at LaFortune park Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.